10.06.2022 17:25:00
Disney World's 'Star Wars' Hotel Is Not a Flop
If the facts don't play out for the populist headline you crave, you can always use the force, Luke. A story was trending on the socials on Thursday night, claiming that Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) priciest lodging experience is a flop. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opened a little more than three months ago, charging at least $4,809 for a two-night stay for a party of two.It's a lot of money to pay for less than 48 hours of immersive make-believe, and the stiff price tag doesn't make it accessible to the masses. Most people probably want the Star Wars-themed experience to fail, and any sign of the concept's weakness is clickbait gold. However, before doing a victory lap, we may want to nip the schadenfreude in the bud. Galactic Starcruiser isn't a failure, at least not yet.Let's start with the origin story of the chatter. Disney has been surveying guests who paid up to take the simulated voyages. They're also inviting some of them to be part of a virtual focus group that will take place later this month. The original reports of the surveys and focus groups on popular blogs for Disney enthusiasts didn't portray any of this as unusual. Continue reading
