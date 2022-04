Disney World's Summertime Discount Is More Brilliant Than Desperate

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Theme park enthusiasts weary of the rising costs for a getaway at Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) flagship Florida resort keep waiting for the pricing elasticity to snap. A new promo this week -- offering Disney+ subscribers a resort discount for the first time -- is turning heads. Disney World is offering overnight guests staying at an onsite resort a price break of as much as 25% for stays from July 8 through Sept. 30.Wait a minute? Isn't the summer typically peak travel season for the House of Mouse as young families are out of school? With reports of Disney turning guests away in recent weeks as it runs out of park reservations, has Disney World finally hit its tipping point? If you're waiting on the sidelines for the collapse of Disney's controversial revenue-boosting moves over the past year, you're not going to like the answer. Image source: Disney.