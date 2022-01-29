|
Disney World's Top Rival Gets Ready to Fight in 2025
With its theme park business booming despite a slowdown in international turnstile clickers, NBCUniversal parent Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is all in on completing its new and ambitious Epic Universe theme park. The cable, content, and connectivity giant announced during Thursday morning's earnings call that the new gated attraction currently in the early construction phase near its Universal Orlando resort in Florida should open in 2025, and definitely in time for that year's peak summer travel season.It's been three years since Comcast unveiled plans for Epic Universe, including an initial opening date of 2023. The pandemic halted construction, but obviously more than just that is factoring into what will be a two-year delay for the new theme park. With the new park located a couple of miles outside of Universal Orlando the logistics remain to be solved on how they will transport visitors from one resort to the other through the heart of the area's tourist corridor with several hotels and attractions that they don't own. Image source: Universal Orlando.Continue reading
