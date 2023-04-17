Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 17:55:00

Disney World's Top Rival Has Something Up Its Sleeve

There's a lot going on at Disney's (NYSE: DIS) flagship theme park resort in Central Florida these days, but it can't ignore the encroaching footsteps of its largest competitor. Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Studios has been busy building out an entirely new gated attraction in Orlando, but there could be other epic additions ahead of the projected 2025 debut of Epic Universe.Comcast announced last week that Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure will be permanently closing its Poseidon's Fury attraction at the end of the May 9 operating day. According to the park, it will clear the space, for "exciting new experiences" that have yet to be announced.Right next to Islands of Adventure, the original Universal Studios Florida theme park is tearing down the KidZone section of family-friendly rides, shows, and play areas that it shuttered in January. There's no official announcement for the replacement there, but the resort did promise that "exciting new family entertainment" featuring "beloved animated characters" will take over that plot of land in the future.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen

09.02.23 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
21.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.11.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
09.11.22 Walt Disney Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.11.22 Walt Disney Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walt Disney 91,17 -0,20% Walt Disney
Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs 2 480,00 2,27% Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf frische Impulse von der Berichtssaison: Asiens Börsen uneins
Die Börsen in Fernost notieren am Dienstag in verschiedenen Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen