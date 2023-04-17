|
17.04.2023 17:55:00
Disney World's Top Rival Has Something Up Its Sleeve
There's a lot going on at Disney's (NYSE: DIS) flagship theme park resort in Central Florida these days, but it can't ignore the encroaching footsteps of its largest competitor. Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Studios has been busy building out an entirely new gated attraction in Orlando, but there could be other epic additions ahead of the projected 2025 debut of Epic Universe.Comcast announced last week that Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure will be permanently closing its Poseidon's Fury attraction at the end of the May 9 operating day. According to the park, it will clear the space, for "exciting new experiences" that have yet to be announced.Right next to Islands of Adventure, the original Universal Studios Florida theme park is tearing down the KidZone section of family-friendly rides, shows, and play areas that it shuttered in January. There's no official announcement for the replacement there, but the resort did promise that "exciting new family entertainment" featuring "beloved animated characters" will take over that plot of land in the future.Continue reading
Analysen zu Walt Disney
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
