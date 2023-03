Disney World's Top Rival Is Already Looking Forward to Halloween

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Halloween is more than seven months away, but you can't blame Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal theme parks for starting to talk up its most popular nighttime event. Universal Orlando began selling tickets for Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday.It may not seem like much at first glance, but it's a huge moneymaker for Disney's (NYSE: DIS) biggest rival. For 36 select nights between Sept. 1 through Halloween itself, the after-hours event greets patrons with almost a dozen richly themed scare mazes, a handful of entertainment zones, shows, and other creepy surprises. Disney World itself has its own nighttime soiree with a more family-friendly bent, and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is no slouch with its own inherent license to print money. September and October used to be a sleepy time for Central Florida's theme park industry, leaning on a healthy conventions business to keep tourists coming early in the school year. The popularity of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World's Magic Kingdom have changed the seasonal landscape. Investors can't complain.Continue reading