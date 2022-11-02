|
02.11.2022 16:45:00
Disney World's Top Rival Isn't Going to Phone It In Until 2025
You won't have to wait until 2025 to see something new out of Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Orlando in Florida. The resort's original Universal Studios Florida theme park will be closing several of its kid-friendly attractions in January, paving the way for what it is now describing as "exciting new family entertainment" featuring "beloved animated characters" in the future.The mid-January shutdown will cause some temporary pain for families of young children that aren't big enough to experience most of the park's rides, but when you're a landlocked gated attraction, you can't add something new without getting rid of something old. All eyes may be on the prize for theme park enthusiasts awaiting the opening of the resort's ambitious Epic Universe come 2025 -- bumped from its initial 2023 debut -- but Comcast's ascending theme parks segment isn't going to rest on its laurels for the next three years. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is on notice, as its most popular theme park resort is a 20-minute drive from Universal Orlando. The battle for fun-seeking visitors is never dull, but it just got a bit more interesting. Continue reading
