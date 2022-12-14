Disney World's Top Rival Starts to Wake Up

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a lot going on at the central Florida tourist destinations run by Walt Disney and SeaWorld Entertainment these days. Both theme park operators opened roller coasters this year. They will be back early next year with shiny new scream machines.A few miles away from Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando, Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Orlando has had a quiet 2022. It has fewer attractions open now than it did when the year began. There have been no major additions since the popular Jurassic World-themed VelociCoaster opened more than 18 months ago. Comcast recently announced a new ride -- more of an attraction, really -- that will open next summer. It's not phoning it in. However, most of the work taking place at Universal Orlando these days is the heavy construction activity taking place off-site where the ambitious Epic Universe will open in 2025. The new park will raise the bar, but a lot can happen in the next three years. Continue reading