Disney World's Top Rival Wants to Have a Blast This Summer

Summer travel season has gotten off to a slow start in Central Florida, but Universal Studios parent Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is hoping that a new attraction could heat up the traffic trends. Universal Studios Florida has yet to officially announce an opening date for Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, but the new attraction began taking on its first park guests over the weekend as part of extended rehearsals.It's always refreshing to see a major theme park introduce a new experience, but it's not as if putting out something shiny and new has been enough to kick attendance trends out of their recent slump. County tourist tax collections in Central Florida -- a good measuring stick for tourism activity as it's a charge levied on guests at hotels and short-term lodging options -- declined year over year in April after a 14-month streak of year-over-year gains. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) introduced the Tron Lightcycle Run coaster at the world's most visited theme park in early April. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) opened Pipeline -- billed as the world's first "surf coaster" -- at SeaWorld Orlando in May. Now, the area's other major player is conducting a soft opening for its newest offering ahead of an official summertime debut. Three new attractions in a span of four months should be ringing the dinner bell for theme park enthusiasts. But thus far, they haven't come running.Continue reading