|
15.05.2022 17:00:00
Disney World's Worst Park Can Become Its Best
One of the neat things about Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is that all four of its Florida theme parks -- and even the resort's two water parks -- are differentiated experiences. Magic Kingdom offers the greatest assortment of rides, and over the past few years it's been the most visited theme park on the planet. Disney's Hollywood Studios is a celebration of movie making, and while it was the least visited of the four dry parks in 2019 -- the last full pre-pandemic year -- new ride additions that came online just before the COVID-19 shutdown should keep the turnstiles busy. Animal Kingdom is the animal-themed park that was often criticized as a "half-day park" until it enhanced its animal theme to also include one of Disney World's most intense roller coasters and an entire area themed to the Avatar franchise. This brings us to Epcot, the only Disney World park that did not grow its attendance in 2019. It opened 40 years ago as a haven of slow-moving educational attractions in the front of the park and a series of country pavilions surrounding a massive lake in the back. It was an interesting alternative to the Magic Kingdom, exuding in charm what it lacked in thrill rides and character experiences found at its sister park. Epcot has evolved over the years, and it's in the process of the largest makeover that any Disney World gated attraction has gone through. Construction walls have blocked off large swaths of the park over the past three years. Sometimes you have to take a step back to take two steps forward. If you can excuse the construction zones at Epcot right now, it doesn't take long to realize that Disney World's worst park -- or at the very least it's most incomplete resort destination -- is on its way to becoming a star attraction again.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!