Disneyland Resort Welcomes Rose Bowl Bound Teams, Utah and Penn State

Coaches and players visited Disneyland Park, their first official stop on the way to the New Year's Rose Bowl Game

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The No. 8 University of Utah and the No.11 Pennsylvania State University have won the coveted berths in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential in Pasadena, Calif., and their first stop along the way was a traditional visit to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The teams will play in the 109th Rose Bowl Game on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Utah won its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship and finished the regular season with a 10-3 record, while Penn State finished the season with a 10-2 record overall. Before meeting on the field, the teams met for their first official pre-game appearance, and only joint appearance of bowl week, at the Disneyland Resort.

Festivities included a spirited cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A., featuring the head coaches and select players from both Utah and Penn State. Also participating were the 2023 Rose Queen, Bella Adler, and the Royal Court, as well as the Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band.

A press conference was held in the historic Opera House on Main Street, U.S.A. Featured in the press conference were Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham along with Utah players: quarterback Cameron Rising, wide receiver Devaughn Vele, safety R.J. Hubert and defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi. Also featured were Penn State head coach James Franklin along with Penn State players: tight end Benton Strange, long snapper Chris Stoll, linebacker Jonathan Sutherland and defensive end Nick Tarburton.

Pre-game festivities on Jan. 2 will begin at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET). The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

This year's Rose Bowl Game will be Utah's second straight appearance in the Rose Bowl Game, while Penn State will make its fifth trip to Pasadena for The Granddaddy of Them All. This year's Rose Bowl Game will be the first meeting of Utah and Penn State.

