09.02.2023 15:41:11
Disney's $1.4 Billion Bet Has Paid Off Big-Time
After a slow start at the box office, Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Avatar: The Way of Water is slowly but surely quieting detractors. When the sequel to James Cameron's megahit debuted in mid-December, terms like "flop" and "bomb" were bandied about, suggesting that the $435 million opening weekend was somehow subpar.However, it appears the House of Mouse will have the last laugh. Avatar: The Way of Water topped the box office for seven consecutive weekends, a rare feat that hasn't been accomplished since the original Avatar movie debuted 13 years ago. More importantly, the estimates suggest that the film has already recouped its eye-popping production and marketing budget and is still going strong, which bodes well for Disney, its investors, and the future of Cameron's groundbreaking franchise.Continue reading
