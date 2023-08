Disney's Bob Iger Reminded Wall Street of the Company's Hidden Magic in Recent Earnings Call

The magic is gone for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock -- at least, for now. The stock is within just $5 of its eight-year low and is down 56% from its all-time high. And it is underperforming the S&P 500 for the third straight year in a row.Investors are looking for answers and losing patience. And although there isn't a lot to get excited about for now, there's reason to believe the pessimism has gone too far. Disney CEO Bob Iger reminded investors of Disney's most powerful quality on the fiscal Q3 2023 earnings call: the depth and breadth of its business.Let's discuss some of the levers the media company is pulling to drive profitability, why the parks business is so much more than just Disney World, and why the long-term future is bright for Disney.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel