22.11.2022 17:40:00
Disney's Boomerang CEO Has Little Time and Lots to Do
"Meet the new boss," The Who once famously sang. "Same as the old boss." Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) bringing back former CEO Bob Iger this week is clearly sitting well with Wall Street. The stock cracked the $100 ceiling for the first time since the company released its disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter results, ultimately closing 6% higher in an otherwise negative session on Monday.One way to look at Monday's pop on the news that Iger is replacing Bob Chapek at the top of the media giant is that it wipes away the rough quarter that capped off fiscal 2022. It's a dry eraser for the last two weeks, but obviously this move could be bigger than that. Can one person really turn things around at the House of Mouse? Let's take a closer look at how realistic the expectations are for Iger as he tries to turn this ship around. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
