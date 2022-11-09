Disney's Down, but This Stock's Having Its Day in the Sun

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors had to deal with a lot of crosscurrents on Wednesday, with the results from the midterm elections trickling in along with corporate earnings reports. In early trading before the official market open, most major market benchmarks were fairly close to unchanged, with slight declines in some areas of the market.One big company that disappointed investors overnight was Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which reported mixed results as it closed its 2022 fiscal year. However, there was a bright spot in the market, as Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) moved sharply higher amid strength in the solar industry. Read on to learn more about both of these stocks and why they made big moves on Wednesday.Shares of Disney were down more than 7% on Wednesday morning in premarket trading. Even though the company continued to see modest growth on the top line, it did little to reassure investors about the steepening costs of competing in the streaming video arena.