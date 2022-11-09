|
09.11.2022 14:44:04
Disney's Down, but This Stock's Having Its Day in the Sun
Investors had to deal with a lot of crosscurrents on Wednesday, with the results from the midterm elections trickling in along with corporate earnings reports. In early trading before the official market open, most major market benchmarks were fairly close to unchanged, with slight declines in some areas of the market.One big company that disappointed investors overnight was Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), which reported mixed results as it closed its 2022 fiscal year. However, there was a bright spot in the market, as Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) moved sharply higher amid strength in the solar industry. Read on to learn more about both of these stocks and why they made big moves on Wednesday.Shares of Disney were down more than 7% on Wednesday morning in premarket trading. Even though the company continued to see modest growth on the top line, it did little to reassure investors about the steepening costs of competing in the streaming video arena.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus auf US-Kongresswahlen und Verbraucherpreise: ATX verliert -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der DAX verbucht moderate Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Mittwoch ebenfalls nach.