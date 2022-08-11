|
11.08.2022 12:09:00
Disney's Latest Media-Streaming Move Could Be Huge
As the streaming wars rage on, companies are experimenting with various strategies that might push them ahead of the competition. Disney (NYSE: DIS) has grown Disney+ and Hulu substantially with the use of popular franchises and has recently shown interest in acquiring the rights to stream popular TV series abroad. Here's why Disney is right to seek fandoms outside the U.S. to dominate streaming on a global level. Disney's acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox in March 2019 gave the company ownership over a valuable content catalog and a 60% majority stake in Hulu. Since Disney took control, the streaming service has doubled in size, with subscriptions totaling 22.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 and increasing to 45.6 million in Q2 2022. Much of the company's success with Hulu has been its continued offering of popular franchise shows such as Family Guy and Bob's Burgers that have a particularly large U.S. fanbase. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,90
|8,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.