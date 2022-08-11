Disney's Latest Media-Streaming Move Could Be Huge

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the streaming wars rage on, companies are experimenting with various strategies that might push them ahead of the competition. Disney (NYSE: DIS) has grown Disney+ and Hulu substantially with the use of popular franchises and has recently shown interest in acquiring the rights to stream popular TV series abroad. Here's why Disney is right to seek fandoms outside the U.S. to dominate streaming on a global level. Disney's acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox in March 2019 gave the company ownership over a valuable content catalog and a 60% majority stake in Hulu. Since Disney took control, the streaming service has doubled in size, with subscriptions totaling 22.8 million in the first quarter of 2019 and increasing to 45.6 million in Q2 2022. Much of the company's success with Hulu has been its continued offering of popular franchise shows such as Family Guy and Bob's Burgers that have a particularly large U.S. fanbase. Continue reading