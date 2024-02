Disney's Latest Strategy Looks Like a Slam Dunk for Investors. Is the Stock a Buy?

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) unleashed a whirlwind of news last week. In its fiscal first-quarter earnings report, CEO Bob Iger made it clear that he was back to building mode after spending the first year since his return fixing the business.The entertainment giant announced a $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite. It set a date for the launch of its flagship ESPN streaming service for the fall of 2025 and announced a new combined sports streaming service with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery. And Iger said the Taylor Swift concert movie is coming to Disney+ in March.The company also raised its newly reinstated dividend by 50%, reaffirmed its goal of turning its streaming business profitable by the September quarter, and said it would meet its goal of $7.5 billion in annualized savings by the end of the year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel