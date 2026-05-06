Bang Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US0598901033
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06.05.2026 21:52:11
Disney's New CEO, Josh D'Amaro, Kicks Off His Tenure With a Bang, as Streaming Profits Soar
As a new era dawns for Disney (NYSE: DIS), shareholders are left with the same nagging question: Will the stock ever do the company justice? An investment in the House of Mouse has been dead money going back more than a decade. Disney's new CEO, Josh D'Amaro, represents another opportunity for the company to live up to its promise and put some of the magic back into the stock.With that as a backdrop, investors were watching closely for Disney's first outing under the new chief executive, and the results and accompanying commentary gave shareholders reason to hope anew.Image source: DisneyContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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