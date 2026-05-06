AS Company Aktie

AS Company für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ASBT / ISIN: GRS404003006

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06.05.2026 13:58:00

Disney’s new CEO lays out his long-term vision as company sees streaming and theme-park momentum

In his first earnings report as Disney CEO, Josh D’Amaro said he planned to invest in content, find new ways to reach customers and leverage new technology to grow the business.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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