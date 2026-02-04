:be Aktie
Disney's New CEO Will Be Great for Investors
It's official: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) veteran Josh D'Amaro will succeed Bob Iger as CEO on March 18 of this year. The first time Iger left the company in 2020, he handed the reins to a handpicked choice in Bob Chapek. The Chapek era proved tumultuous for the company, and the board ultimately fired Chapek. His tenure lasted less than three years, and Iger came back to right the wayward ship. Now Iger is ready to step aside again, but this time he and the board of directors chose D'Amaro, the current chairman of Disney Experiences. This transition should be different and better for Disney investors. Disney's board of directors, led by James P. Gorman, painstakingly searched for the next leader of the iconic brand. D'Amaro, a longtime Disney executive, brings a wealth of brand knowledge and is largely responsible for the massive growth in the parks division since 2020. The choice to let D'Amaro lead the storied company should be welcome news for shareholders.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
