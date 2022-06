Disney's Performance Proves Why Everything Can't Go Right All the Time

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Let's go back in time to 2019 -- which was the last boom period for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). In that year, Disney booked the most box office revenue in its history, racking up a record-high $69.6 billion in total revenue along with $11.1 billion in net income. It was probably the closest Disney has ever come to firing on all cylinders.But even that year had its challenges and concerns, namely the restructuring required to launch Disney+ in November 2019. When a company is the size of Disney, it's almost impossible to have everything go right all the time.Here's a reality check on Disney stock, how the business is performing now, and why investors should spend less time expecting perfection and focus instead on how Disney is positioning itself for long-term growth.Continue reading