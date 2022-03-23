|
23.03.2022 13:33:54
Disney's Recent Streaming Growth Wasn't as Magical as It Appeared at First Glance
Few would argue that the debut of Disney's (NYSE: DIS) streaming service, Disney+, marked a new chapter for the House of Mouse. Little more than two years since its debut, the platform boasts roughly 130 million subscribers. To give that number context, it took streaming pioneer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) nearly 11 years to reach that milestone, though the landscape has changed dramatically in the ensuing years. As a result of its unqualified success, Disney stock has been the subject of wild volatility tied to the number of streaming subscribers the company reports each quarter. In November, when Disney+ added just 2.1 million new subscribers, the stock slumped roughly 9% in the two days following the report. However, all was forgiven in February when the company reported that Disney+ added a whopping 11.8 million new subscribers. That said, things weren't as rosy as they appeared at first glance.Continue reading
