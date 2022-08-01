|
01.08.2022 16:37:00
Disney's Streaming Growth Isn't as Strong as It Could Be -- Here's Why
As The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) grows its flagship streaming service, Disney+, it's making changes to content that has drawn the ire of a select group of U.S. consumers. Here's why Disney should stay the course and not falter because of recent backlash.The American advocacy group Parents Television and Media Council (PTC) has strongly condemned Disney for adding R-rated titles Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan to Disney+ in the U.S. The organization similarly expressed outrage when the TV-MA-rated Marvel series Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders were added to the streaming service in March. The group claims Disney "made a promise to families" about not including R-rated content and that its latest additions violate subscriber trust.While there is no official statement from the company making such a promise, the additions understandably differ from some consumers' expectations. However, fierce competition in the streaming wars suggests the move is necessary. Disney+ stands to gain considerably from diversifying its catalog, especially since the U.S. is the only country outside Latin America where the company has limited its library to family-rated programming. For example, in Europe and many other regions, Disney+ launched with six categories on its home screen: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.Continue reading
