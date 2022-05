Disney's Streaming Segment Might Be Challenged but Theme Parks Could Drive Profits in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The House of Mouse was devastated at the pandemic's onset when it was forced to deny entry to visitors to its theme parks. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) relies, to a large degree, on bringing groups of people together to generate revenue. That sort of business was not a lucrative one when the world's fear of contracting a potentially deadly virus was at a high level. Fortunately, Disney had launched its flagship streaming service, Disney+, and it thrived while billions of people were spending most of their time at home. Unsurprisingly, the trend is reversing as the world progresses in its battle against COVID-19. Demand for in-home entertainment is falling, and folks crave outdoor experiences after being cooped up inside. So, while Disney's streaming services may be challenged in the near term, its parks could drive profits in 2022. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading