|
18.07.2023 11:46:00
Disney's TV Business Is on the Chopping Block, According to CEO: What It Could Mean for the Company
The Disney (NYSE: DIS) that investors know and love today could look considerably different in the future. That's the hint CEO Bob Iger dropped on Thursday anyway, speaking to CNBC's David Faber at Allen & Co.'s annual media and technology investor conference. Specifically, the company may put some or all of its linear television networks like ABC, The Disney Channel, National Geographic, and FX, up for sale, with Iger suggesting "they may not be core to Disney." As for ESPN, the company's looking for a strategic partner.Fair enough. No one knows the inner workings of a corporation quite as well as its chief executive. It's his call to make regarding what pieces of the company stay or go.The prospect raises a key question though: Just how "non-core" is the television operation to Disney? Let's just say Iger might want to rethink the prospect of a sale, or at least clarify his comments.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|34,84
|-0,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX verbucht Gewinne -- DAX fester -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht im Verlauf ins Plus. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am heutigen Handelstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer.