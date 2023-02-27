Displate teams up with Valve for Counter-Strike and DOTA2 metal posters

Displate, a global marketplace for premium metal posters, announced its collaboration with Valve. Fans can now explore new artwork collections straight from Valve's iconic multiplayer titles.

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Official Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA2 brand shops made their debut on Displate with close to 150 artworks that are now available as metal posters. Licensed by Valve, the collections include some of the most well-known visuals that fans of the games know and love, as well as original designs created internally by Displate's artists.

– DOTA2 and Counter-Strike are undoubtedly among some of the biggest online multiplayer video games to date. They're also jam-packed with stunning visuals and distinctive character designs, and we couldn't be more excited to finally bring them all to our metal canvas. I'm sure this will be a treat for millions of gamers – says Katarzyna Kowalska, Displate's licensing specialist.

Both Valve games have been elevated to an iconic status throughout the years. Today, they bring together close to 1,5 million active players every month. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA2 also have thriving communities and lively esports scenes, creating opportunities for Displate to bring their metal posters to thousands of esports fans worldwide.

Displate plans to grow the newly opened brand shops with new original artworks and will include even more Valve titles in their metal poster catalog in the upcoming months.

