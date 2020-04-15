Display Week 2020, World's Leading Event For Electronic Display Innovation, Rescheduled To August 2-7, 2020

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking precautionary measures in light of COVID-19, the Society for Information Display (SID) has rescheduled the 57th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known internationally as Display Week 2020, to August 2-7, 2020, at the San Jose Convention Center. The event was previously scheduled for June 7-12 in San Francisco.

"COVID-19 has had an unprecedented, unanticipated effect on all of our lives and on worldwide business," said Dr. Helge Seetzen, president of SID. "We've rescheduled Display Week 2020 to help protect the health of our staff, exhibitors, attendees, and our global community; and to allow time for business operations to return to more normal functioning."

Despite being rescheduled and relocated, Display Week 2020 will still take place in Silicon Valley, an epicenter of creativity, innovation and new technologies.

"We look forward to returning to San Jose, where last year Display Week 2019 provided an extraordinary experience for the entire ecosystem of the electronic display industry," Seetzen added.

"Additionally, I'm excited to share that we're unveiling new digital components for this important global gathering to adapt to our ever-changing environment and encourage wider participation both domestically and internationally," he said.

The annual event promises to bring together the brightest minds worldwide in the display industry, providing insight into new display technologies in development, as well as affording a sneak peek at new products that will be hitting the shelves both in the US and internationally within the next few years.

Details about programming, exhibitors, speakers, educational sessions and other facets of the event will be forthcoming. The program will feature a significant online component to allow global participation if travel restrictions persist.

For more information about Display Week 2020, please visit http://www.displayweek.org/.

About Display Week 2020

The 57th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place August 2-7, 2020 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2020, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2020), Instagram @siddisplayweek or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org .

