Disposable barbecues must be banned in England, says fire chief

London commissioner Andy Roe calls for ban after blazes across country during driest spell in 111 yearsLondon’s fire commissioner has joined calls for a total national ban on disposable barbecues after they were blamed for starting wildfires in England during the recent spate of dry weather.The barbecues are a fire risk, especially when used on dry ground, and areas of England have seen the driest weather experienced for 111 years. Continue reading...