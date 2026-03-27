Reinet Investments SCA Aktie

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WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293

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27.03.2026 11:40:15

Disposal of shares in Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disposal of shares in Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited

27-March-2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. announces that Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., through its direct subsidiary (together “Reinet”) has today completed the transaction relating to the acquisition by Athora UK Holding Limited, a subsidiary of Athora Holding Ltd (together, “Athora”), of Reinet’s entire shareholding in Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited (“PICG”). Reinet received consideration of some GBP 2.9 billion (some EUR 3.3 billion).

This acquisition by Athora forms part of a broader transaction structure involving the sale of all the shares in PICG held by entities controlled by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, CVC Capital Partners, and HPS Investment Partners, as well as employees and other shareholders.

Further information is available in the public announcements made by PICG at www.pensioncorporation.com and by Athora at www.athora.com.

Important notices
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to acquire or sell any securities in Reinet.

The issue of this announcement shall not, for the avoidance of doubt, in any circumstances create any implication that Reinet shall be required to provide further updates on the status of any matters contemplated in this announcement (save as may be required by law or regulation).

For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of these websites are not incorporated into, and do not form part of, this announcement.
 
Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this announcement will be realised. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual events or otherwise.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A. F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesbourg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesbourg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2299328

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2299328  27-March-2026 CET/CEST

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