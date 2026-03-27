Reinet Investments SCA Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293
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27.03.2026 11:40:15
Disposal of shares in Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited
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Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinet Investments S.C.A. announces that Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., through its direct subsidiary (together “Reinet”) has today completed the transaction relating to the acquisition by Athora UK Holding Limited, a subsidiary of Athora Holding Ltd (together, “Athora”), of Reinet’s entire shareholding in Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited (“PICG”). Reinet received consideration of some GBP 2.9 billion (some EUR 3.3 billion).
This acquisition by Athora forms part of a broader transaction structure involving the sale of all the shares in PICG held by entities controlled by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, CVC Capital Partners, and HPS Investment Partners, as well as employees and other shareholders.
Further information is available in the public announcements made by PICG at www.pensioncorporation.com and by Athora at www.athora.com.
Important notices
The issue of this announcement shall not, for the avoidance of doubt, in any circumstances create any implication that Reinet shall be required to provide further updates on the status of any matters contemplated in this announcement (save as may be required by law or regulation).
For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of these websites are not incorporated into, and do not form part of, this announcement.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A. F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesbourg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesbourg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2299328
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2299328 27-March-2026 CET/CEST
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27.03.26
|Disposal of shares in Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited (EQS Group)
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06.03.26
|Disposal of shares in Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited (EQS Group)
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23.01.26
|MANAGEMENT STATEMENT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025 (EQS Group)
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22.01.26
|NET ASSET VALUE OF REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2025 (EQS Group)
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27.11.25
|Reinet Investments S.C.A. Interim Report at 30 September 2025 available on reinet.com (EQS Group)
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25.11.25
|Notification of a manager’s transaction. (EQS Group)
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18.11.25
|CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2025 (EQS Group)
|
21.10.25
|NET ASSET VALUE OF REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2025 (EQS Group)
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|27,20
|0,74%
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