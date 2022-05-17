Disposal of two property portfolios significant reduction of the LTV

As part of the ongoing portfolio optimisation, Investis has signed contracts to sell ten residential properties for a gross price of CHF 319 million. The gross rental income of these properties currently amounts to CHF 8.7 million. Seven properties are located in the canton of Geneva, three in the canton of Vaud.

The completion of the sales will take place in several stages due to various buyers and existing statutory pre-emption rights.

With this sale, Investis Group can significantly reduce its financial liabilities and thus lower its LTV accordingly. The Group's financial liabilities amounted to CHF 649 million as of 31.12.2021; the LTV was 37%. The pre-tax profit of these transactions is expected to be around CHF 57 million and will thus have a correspondingly positive impact on the 2022 annual results.

"The proceeds from the current sale create further flexibility to take advantage of opportunities in the market. The attractiveness of the residential real estate market in the Lake Geneva region is unbroken and remains our investment focus," emphasises Stéphane Bonvin.