Distinguished Canadian police curriculum leader receives 2022 Alumni Achievement Award from American College of Education

Award given to ACE alumni who demonstrates exceptional leadership and outstanding service to the college

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE) announced Dr. Peter Shipley as its 2022 Alumni Achievement Award recipient.

Dr. Shipley graduated in 2018 with a Doctor of Education in leadership with an emphasis in educational leadership and community organizations. As the senior manager of research, planning and curriculum design unit for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), he received an Order of Merit recognition from the Governor General of Canada for his efforts to improve police curriculum. For the OPP, Dr. Shipley designed and taught an evidence-based methodology for police officers to serve the public more effectively.

"It's incredibly humbling and an honor to be selected for this award, and it was even more special to learn that I was the first doctoral alumnus and first Canadian recipient," Dr. Shipley said. "I'm grateful for outstanding family support and that the ACE faculty pushed me every step of the way. Commencement was an exciting time to celebrate with such an extraordinary graduating class and to receive this honor."

ACE Alumni Engagement Officer Courtney Shelton said, "This award reflects the dedication our alumni have to ACE's mission. Dr. Shipley and our fiercely loyal alumni believe that ACE is an innovative leader in higher education in provide an education worth celebrating and promoting."

For 10 years, the Alumni Achievement Award has been presented annually during commencement and is open to all alumni. A list of previous award winners can be located here.

The Alumni Achievement Award announcement comes alongside other awards ACE presented in July, including the ACE Faculty Award for Excellence presented to Dr. Renée Harmon, the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Faculty member presented to Dr. Kimya Nance and the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Student presented to Jamal Ali, RN.

