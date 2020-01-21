Distinguished Programs Hires Susan Merisko for Senior Role

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Distinguished Programs, a national insurance program manager, today officially announces the hiring of Susan Merisko as their new regional sales executive for Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. In this senior role, Merisko brings with her more than 25 years of insurance experience across a variety of roles.

"Susan brings a strong history of results and success to her new position with Distinguished," said Kurt Meister, senior vice president of business development at Distinguished Programs. "Her prior operational, sales and other hands-on roles inform her understanding of the clients she'll be working with and add to the skill and insight that make her an ideal leader for our sales efforts in her region."

In her new role, Merisko will represent and offer the complete range of Distinguished Programs insurance products across all industry service sectors.

Before joining Distinguished Programs, Merisko spent more than five years at USLI, serving as both business development regional territory manager in the mountain/mountain NW region and assistant vice president, business development regional team leader for the west region. Prior to that, she was manager of operations at New England Financial, operations manager at Equisure and worked in business development at Navigators Group. Merisko also served as a regional leader with an agency affinity group and twelve years at Safeco Insurance in a number of roles of increasing responsibility including Regional Business Manager and Regional Sales Manager.

Merisko received her bachelor's degree at Illinois State University. She is based out of Denver, Colorado.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Cultural & Historic Properties and Hospitality & Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. http://www.distinguished.com.

