Distributel and Primus Communications are Waiving all Home Phone Long-Distance Charges for Calls Made to Haiti and Afghanistan

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Distributel Communications and Primus Communications, as part of the Distributel group of companies that includes Acanac, will be waiving all long-distance fees for their home phone customers for calls made to Haiti and Afghanistan. Following the devastating tragedies unfolding in these two countries, all Distributel and Primus home phone customers who need to contact their loved ones will be able to do so without the worry of long-distance charges.

"The news of what is happening in Haiti and in Afghanistan has impacted every member of the Distributel family. Therefore, it is only right for us step up and help where we can," said Brad Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer at Distributel. "We're committed to helping our customers who need to stay in touch with family and friends during these difficult times."

Calls made by Distributel and Primus Home Phone customers will not be charged when made between August 15, 2021, and September 30, 2021.

If you would like to help, the Canadian Red Cross is accepting donations to the Haiti Hurricane Relief Fund.

About Distributel

Established in 1988, Distributel is a national, award-winning, independent communications provider offering a wide range of consumer, business and wholesale communications services. In 2020, the company proudly achieved certification as a Great Place to Work®, earning recognition for its progressive, collaborative workplace. 100% Canadian-owned, with offices across the country and a national network, Distributel is focused on providing choice and value to Canadians. With the recent acquisition of Primus Telecommunications, the company is even better positioned to offer solutions to consumers and businesses of all sizes. Distributel offers high speed internet, TV, mobile and home phone products through its consumer brands. It delivers business solutions through the Primus and ThinkTel brands as a provider of advanced voice and data offerings for the SMB and Enterprise markets throughout Canada. The company also forges new partnerships and brings innovative services to the wholesale market. For more information, visit www.distributel.ca.

