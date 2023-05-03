



Distribution agreements signed for the UK Direct distribution in Scotland

Indirect distribution in England and Wales





Éragny-sur-Oise, Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle, May 3rd, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. CET - Safe (FR001400F1V2 - ALSAF), a company specializing in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, particularly safe for spinal fractures treated in emergency (the "Company") announces strategic sales agreement for the United Kingdom area.

Since acquiring its distributor in 2018, Safe Orthopaedics has a direct sales force and is seeing long-term customer adoption in Scotland.

Today, the company announces a dual distribution agreement in the United Kingdom. In Scotland, the Safe Orthopaedics sales team is now strengthened by local agents to provide enhanced sales support to existing customers and to approach new surgery centers.

In England and Wales, distribution will be carried out indirectly. Contrary to England, Safe Orthopaedics had never initiated a commercial approach in Wales. These direct and indirect distributions are contracted with the same player, to facilitate daily interactions with the Safe Orthopaedics sales force.

Pierre Dumouchel, Chairman of Safe Group, said: " Our presence in the UK for several years now has prompted us to set up a hybrid organization that takes into account the local specificities and will enable us to maintain double-digit growth in the region. The reinforcement of our commercial resources in the UK aims to support an already significant growth of 19% in 2022 and +25% in Q1 2023 and to maximize the commercial contribution”.

About Safe Group

Safe Group is a French medical technology group that brings together Safe Orthopaedics, a pioneer in ready-to-use technologies for spine pathologies, and Safe Medical (formerly LCI Medical), a medical device subcontractor for orthopaedic surgery. The group employs approximately 150 people.

Safe Orthopaedics develops and manufactures kits combining sterile implants and single-use instruments, available at any time to the surgeon. These technologies are part of a minimally invasive approach aimed at reducing the risks of contamination and infection, in the interest of the patient and with a positive impact on hospitalization times and costs. Protected by 18 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA approved. Safe Orthopaedics is headquartered in the Paris region (95610 Eragny-sur-Oise) and has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and the Lyon region (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle).

For more information: http://www.safeorthopaedics.com/

Safe Medical produces implantable medical devices and ready-to-use instruments. It has an innovation center and two production sites in France (Fleurieux-sur-l'Arbresle, 69210) and in Tunisia, offering numerous industrial services: design, industrialization, machining, finishing and sterile packaging. Supported by the French stimulus plan in 2020, the company invests in additive printing and will be operational in 2022 on this new technology.

For more information: http://www.safemedical.fr/

Contacts

Safe Group

François-Henri Reynaud

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Tél. : +33 (0)1 34 21 50 00

investors@safeorthopaedics.com

Attachment