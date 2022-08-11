Distribution Solutions Group Presenting at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 25th in Chicago, IL

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) ("DSG" or the "Company"), a leading specialty distributor providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets announced that the Company will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference at 2:15 p.m. CT on August 25, 2022, at The Gwen in Chicago. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest as well as the investor relations section of the company's website: https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.

Distribution Solutions Group ("DSG”) is a best-in-class specialty distribution company providing high touch, value-added distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair & operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and the industrial technologies markets. DSG was formed through the strategic combination of Lawson Products, a leader in MRO distribution of C-parts, Gexpro Services, a leading global supply chain services provider to manufacturing customers, and TestEquity, a leader in electronic test & measurement solutions.

Through its collective businesses, DSG is dedicated to helping customers lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency with the right products, expert technical support and fast, reliable delivery to be a one-stop solution provider. DSG serves 120,000+ long-standing customers in several diverse end markets supported by more than 3,000 dedicated employees and strong vendor partnerships. DSG ships from strategically located distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East.

