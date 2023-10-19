Distribution Solutions Group to Participate in Two Conferences: Baird’s Global Industrial Conference; Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) ("DSG” or the "Company"), a premier, multi-platform specialty distribution company today announced that management is participating in the following conferences, which include one-on-one meetings:

Baird’s Global Industrial Conference at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago on November 7, 2023

Stephens Annual Investment Conference at the Grand Hyatt, Nashville on November 15, 2023

Presentations will be webcast and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website: https://investor.distributionsolutionsgroup.com/news/events.

