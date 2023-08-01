01.08.2023 14:30:00

District Cup Tickets Now Available - Secure Your Spot for DC's Premiere Polo Event

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The wait is finally over. Tickets for the highly anticipated District Cup are now on sale. Get ready for an awe-inspiring spectacle as the world's oldest team sport returns to the iconic National Mall in Washington, D.C. on September 30, 2023.

The National Mall, the backdrop to some of the most significant historical events in US history, will be transformed into a grand polo field for the tournament. Amidst the towering monuments, polo players will compete with intensity, showcasing their athletic prowess and forging a magnetic connection with their equine partners.

Beyond the exhilarating sportsmanship, The District Cup has a profound purpose - supporting worthy and charitable causes that make a lasting impact on communities. The District Cup Foundation has carefully chosen five esteemed charities as beneficiaries for this year's event:

  • Children's Law Center
  • Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington
  • Georgetown University Hospital - Capital Breast Cancer Center
  • Jamaur Law Foundation, Inc.
  • The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

Adding to the prestige of The District Cup, the event will be emceed by the multi-hyphenate talent Wes Hall, Monumental Sports talent, actor and music producer.

"It's an honour to be this year's emcee for the annual District Cup polo tournament," says Hall, "I'm thrilled to be a part of this prestigious event that intersects international diplomacy with athleticism and supporting kids in our community."

Join us in experiencing one of the world's oldest sports while supporting deserving charitable causes. Purchase your tickets at https://www.thedistrictcup.com/ticket-booth.

  • Individual Ticket - $95: Witness the thrilling District Cup action with an individual ticket. Includes access to the bottomless champagne reception in the Polo Pavilion tent.
  • VIP Couples Ticket - $2,500: Elevate your experience with two VIP tickets, granting access to the exclusive Sports Diplomacy Lounge and the bottomless champagne reception.

    • Discover additional exciting ticket features and benefits on our website.

    The District Cup is the premier yearly polo match held on the National Mall in Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.thedistrictcup.com.

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/district-cup-tickets-now-available--secure-your-spot-for-dcs-premiere-polo-event-301890214.html

    SOURCE The District Cup

