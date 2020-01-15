Diverse Biotech Announces Its Seed Showcase Presentation at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse Biotech, Inc. www.diversebiotech.com has announced it was preferentially selected to make a presentation at 3pm Pacific Time today at the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, which is a key Healthcare conference running in parallel to the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

"Presenting at such an important congress is critical for our company and we were honored to be selected so soon into our clinical development program. The potential of our CuSP-C2 technology is extremely disruptive, validating the high interest level in our innovative chemistry," said Stella Vnook, Diverse Biotech's Chief Executive Officer.

About Diverse Biotech

Diverse Biotech is a US-based biopharmaceutical company focused on medical discoveries and the development of new molecules for the treatment of oncology and other debilitating diseases. The company discovers and develops novel therapeutics utilizing cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) as core components which are then combined through advanced conjugate chemistry with other medicines to develop new chemical entities that are potentially more efficacious and less toxic. Initial targets are hard-to-treat oncologic disorders such as pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, in which targeted therapies have proven largely unsuccessful thus far and there is significant unmet need.

Further information about Diverse Biotech can be found at www.diversebiotech.com, and Fundable at https://www.fundable.com/diverse-biotech.

