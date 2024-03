Diversifying Into This Key Market Is 1 More Reason to Buy Novo Nordisk Stock

As you probably could have guessed, Ozempic and Wegovy aren't going to be the last popular and profitable medicines that Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) will bring to market. Nor is the Danish pharma juggernaut going to focus exclusively on developing more therapies for diabetes and obesity, despite how excellent its performance has been, thanks to its treatments in those indications.Instead, the company is planning to diversify into yet another key market, and its shareholders are probably going to eventually become a bit richer as a result.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel