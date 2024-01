Divert national insurance cut bonus to a UK pension, experts say

Younger employees could increase their retirement pot by more than £100,000 by saving monthly gainThe millions of workers who will get a bit more cash in their pay packet from this month have the perfect opportunity to increase their retirement savings before they get used to having the extra money, say experts.Younger employees could eventually increase their retirement pots by more than £100,000 by diverting their monthly gain from the national insurance (NI) cut into their pension. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel