Divi Resorts Announces 50% Off Travel Tuesday Sale for One Day Only on December 3

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 2, 2019 -- Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but the savings are not! Travel Tuesday means fantastic airfare sales, so Divi Resorts is extending their 50% off sale for one more day so consumers can pair an amazing Caribbean vacation with their discounted flights.

For one day only, on December 3, 2020, Divi's Resorts is offering rates as low as $118 per night (room only) and $138 per person, per night (all-inclusive) on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire and St. Maarten for popular travel dates from April 13-June 26, 2020 and August 20-December 19, 2020.

"Travel Tuesday has become pretty popular with vacationers looking to grab fantastic airfare deals, so we've decided to extend our 50% off sale one more day so travelers can bundle two great deals together," said Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President & COO. "All it takes is a few minutes to visit our website and book your deal without ever leaving your home to brave the crowds and cold weather!"

Plus, travelers who bundle their flights and resort stay through Divi Resorts' online booking engine can save even more!

Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort on Aruba – up to 50% off - rates start at $149 per night, room only or $169 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort on Aruba – up to 50% off - rates start at $149 per night, room only or $169 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort on Aruba – up to 50% off - rates start at $196 per night room only

Divi Southwinds Beach Resort on Barbados – up to 50% off - rates start at $121 per night room only

– up to 50% off - rates start at per night room only Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino on Bonaire – up to 50% off - rates start at $118 per night room only or $138 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort on St. Maarten – up to 50% off - rates start at $139 per night room only or $152 per person, per night all-inclusive

And that's not all! Divi Resorts now offers a travel plan that lets you book now and pay over time. Plus, travelers who book at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort and Divi Southwinds Beach Resort can sign up for our Guestbook loyalty program to receive 5% cashback rewards!

Travelers can also enter to win a 7-night all-inclusive stay for two at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, plus VIP tickets to Guy Bavli's "Master of the Mind" show. For more information and to enter, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/divi-giveaways.htm. Giveaway ends Wednesday, December 4 at 4 p.m. ET.

Divi Resorts' tropical Caribbean locations span the beautiful islands of Aruba, Bonaire, Barbados and St. Maarten, and provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, elegant restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, indulgent spas and much more!

Divi's all-suite accommodations are perfect for couples on the hunt for a romantic getaway and families needing extra space to stretch out. Plus, since room only stays are priced per room and not per person, solo travelers can also enjoy Divi's safe, friendly islands, without the added cost.

Divi's Travel Tuesday deals are only available by booking online at http://www.diviresorts.com/cyber-sale-bonus.htm or by calling 1-800- 367-3484 (Toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (International). For group reservations, please call 1- 800-801-5550 or email groupsales@diviresorts.com. Deals end Tuesday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

About Divi Resorts

The Caribbean vacation experts for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Terms & Conditions: This offer applies to reservations made on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. (ET) for travel from April 13 to June 26, 2020 and August 20 to December 19, 2020. Blackout dates for Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort: May 9-13, May 20-24 and June 24-27. Blackout dates for Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort: April 14-19, May 18-24 and June 23-29. Blackout dates for Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort: April 13-28 and May 20-26. Blackout dates for Divi Southwinds Beach Resort: April 17-23. Discount based on rack pricing. All-inclusive rates based on double occupancy. Taxes & services charges NOT included, except for All-Inclusive packages. 3-night minimum stay required for All-Inclusive packages. No maximum night stay is required for room only. Holiday and other restrictions may apply. Full payment is required at time of reservation. Cancellations must be received at least 7 days prior to arrival for refund. Flight cancellations are subject to airline cancellation policies. Divi Resorts is not responsible for changes in airfare pricing. Offer is subject to availability and may be discontinued at any time. Offer valid on new reservations booked at a nightly rate only. Offer not valid on timeshare reservations. Cannot be combined with any other Divi special offer or discounted rate. Guests may be asked to present credit card used for final payment at check-in for verification.

