13 September 2022

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)

Dividend Currency Elections

Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce the introduction of currency elections for dividend payments, providing shareholders with the option of being paid in either GBP or USD.

The default currency for the Companys dividend payments will continue to be GBP, either via Cheque, Crest or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by Cheque or Crest. Should shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:

https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/#Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP

On 1 September 2022, the Company announced the declaration of a $25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.561 US cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend is expected to be paid on 7 October 2022, based on a record date of 23 September 2022 and ex-dividend date of 22 September 2022. The final day for currency election will be 26 September 2022, following which the Company will announce the GBP rate per share on 28 September 2022.

Distribution amount 11.561 US cents per Common Share Announcement of dividend 1 September 2022 Ex-dividend date 22 September 2022 Record date 23 September 2022 Final day for currency election 26 September 2022 Announcement of GBP rate per share 28 September 2022 Payment date 7 October 2022

Notes to Editors:

