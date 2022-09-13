Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 08:00:26

Dividend Currency Elections

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Dividend Currency Elections

13-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

13 September 2022

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)

 

Dividend Currency Elections

 

 

Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce the introduction of currency elections for dividend payments, providing shareholders with the option of being paid in either GBP or USD.

 

The default currency for the Companys dividend payments will continue to be GBP, either via Cheque, Crest or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by Cheque or Crest. Should shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:

 

https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/#Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP

 

On 1 September 2022, the Company announced the declaration of a $25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.561 US cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend is expected to be paid on 7 October 2022, based on a record date of 23 September 2022 and ex-dividend date of 22 September 2022. The final day for currency election will be 26 September 2022, following which the Company will announce the GBP rate per share on 28 September 2022.

 

Distribution amount

 

11.561 US cents per Common Share

Announcement of dividend

 

1 September 2022

Ex-dividend date

 

22 September 2022

Record date

 

23 September 2022

Final day for currency election

 

26 September 2022

Announcement of GBP rate per share

 

28 September 2022

Payment date

 

7 October 2022

 

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

 

 

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Disclaimer

 

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business.  These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy.  This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed.  This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

 

 

 
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 187590
EQS News ID: 1440693

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440693&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

08:00
 Dividend Currency Elections (EQS Group)
25.08.22
 Shaikan Payments Update (EQS Group)
15.08.22
 Notice of 2022 Half Year Results (EQS Group)
03.08.22
 Completion of Bond Redemption (EQS Group)
18.07.22
 Bond Redemption Notice (EQS Group)
15.07.22
 Shaikan Payments Update (EQS Group)
13.07.22
 Dividend Payment (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs 2,58 0,00% Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street in Rot -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt unter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht am Nachmittag ins Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen