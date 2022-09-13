|
13.09.2022 08:00:26
Dividend Currency Elections
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
13 September 2022
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)
Dividend Currency Elections
Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce the introduction of currency elections for dividend payments, providing shareholders with the option of being paid in either GBP or USD.
The default currency for the Companys dividend payments will continue to be GBP, either via Cheque, Crest or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by Cheque or Crest. Should shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:
https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/#Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP
On 1 September 2022, the Company announced the declaration of a $25 million interim dividend, equivalent to 11.561 US cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend is expected to be paid on 7 October 2022, based on a record date of 23 September 2022 and ex-dividend date of 22 September 2022. The final day for currency election will be 26 September 2022, following which the Company will announce the GBP rate per share on 28 September 2022.
Enquiries:
or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com
Notes to Editors:
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
Disclaimer
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|187590
|EQS News ID:
|1440693
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
