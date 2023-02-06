06.02.2023 08:00:22

Dividend Currency Elections

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
06-Feb-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
6 February 2023

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company)

 

Following the Companys announcement on 30 January 2023 of a $25 million interim dividend, expected to be paid on 3 March 2023, Gulf Keystone confirms the following information, including the schedule for currency elections.

 

Distribution amount

 

11.561 US cents per Common Share

Announcement of dividend

 

30 January 2023

Ex-dividend date

 

16 February 2023

Record date

 

17 February 2023

Final day for currency election

 

20 February 2023

Announcement of GBP rate per share

 

23 February 2023

Payment date

 

3 March 2023

 

The default currency for the Companys dividend payments is GBP, either via Cheque, Crest or BACS. Dividend payments in USD can be paid by Cheque or Crest. Should shareholders wish to change their current currency to USD or modify their payment methods, forms are available through Computershare Investor Services PLC at the following link:

 

https://www-uk.computershare.com/Investor/#Help/PrintableForms?issuerId=SCUKGKP  

 

Shareholders who have previously amended their preferences are not required to do so again, unless they wish to make further changes. If shareholders hold their shares through a nominee, they are advised to contact their nominee well in advance of the currency election deadline of 20 February 2023. 

 

 

 

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

 

 

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Disclaimer

 

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business.  These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy.  This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed.  This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

 

 

 
