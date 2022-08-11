11 August 2022

Dividend Declaration

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the publication of its interim results for the period from 1 January 2022 to 30 June 2022, the board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a dividend of 2.30 cent per share for the period ended 30 June 2022. The 2.30 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution (PID) as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 9 September 2022 to shareholders on record on 19 August 2022.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,998 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 69 units due for delivery in 2022 under a pre-purchase contract and a further 44 units in 2023 under a forward purchase contract. The Company has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Company's website at www.iresreit.ie.

Important information

This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement.

This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise, including in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the uncertainty of its duration and impact, and any government regulations or legislation related to it.