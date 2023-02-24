|
24.02.2023 13:00:05
Dividend Declaration
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
24 February 2023
Dividend Declaration
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the publication of its preliminary year end results for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022, the board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a dividend of 2.81 cent per share for the period ended 31 December 2022. The 2.81 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution (PID) as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 3rd April 2023 to shareholders on record on 10th March 2023.
For further information please contact:
For Investor Relations:
Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations Tel: +353 87 956 1138
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974
For Media Requests:
Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting
ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc, is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing, and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork and has a further 44 units to be delivered in 2023 under a pre-purchase contract. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Companys website at www.iresreit.ie.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|DIV
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|225767
|EQS News ID:
|1568379
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
