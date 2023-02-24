24.02.2023 13:00:05

Dividend Declaration

24 February 2023

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the publication of its preliminary year end results for the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022, the board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a dividend of 2.81 cent per share for the period ended 31 December 2022. The 2.81 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution (PID) as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 3rd April 2023 to shareholders on record on 10th March 2023.

 

For further information please contact:

 

For Investor Relations:
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc     

Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations    Tel: +353 87 956 1138

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer     Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

 

For Media Requests:

Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting

ires@fticonsulting.com       Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250

 

 

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc, is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing, and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,937 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork and has a further 44 units to be delivered in 2023 under a pre-purchase contract. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Companys website at www.iresreit.ie.

 

 

 
