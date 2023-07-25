|
25.07.2023 14:15:49
Dividend Declaration
FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
DIVIDEND DECLARATION – ORDINARY SHARES
Further to the resolution passed at the General Meeting held on 5 July 2023, the Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc confirms that a special interim dividend of 5.5p per Ordinary Share will be paid today, 25 July 2023.
The shares are quoted ex-dividend on 29 June 2023 and the record date for payment is 30 June 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Foresight Solar VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Foresight Solar VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!