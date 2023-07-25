25.07.2023 14:15:49

Dividend Declaration

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

DIVIDEND DECLARATION – ORDINARY SHARES

Further to the resolution passed at the General Meeting held on 5 July 2023, the Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc confirms that a special interim dividend of 5.5p per Ordinary Share will be paid today, 25 July 2023.

The shares are quoted ex-dividend on 29 June 2023 and the record date for payment is 30 June 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181


