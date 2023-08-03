03.08.2023 12:00:13

3 August 2023

 

Dividend Declaration

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that, further to the publication of its interim results for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, the board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a dividend of 2.45 cent per share for the period ended 30 June 2023. The 2.45 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution (PID) as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 1 September 2023 to shareholders on record on 11 August 2023.

 

For further information please contact:

 

For Investor Relations:
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc     

Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations

investorrelations@iresreit.ie       Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138

 

For Media Requests:

Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting

ires@fticonsulting.com        Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250

 

 

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. Following the completion of the disposals, the Group will own approximately 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie.

 

 


