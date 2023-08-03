|
03.08.2023 12:00:13
Dividend Declaration
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
3 August 2023
Dividend Declaration
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") announces that, further to the publication of its interim results for the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023, the board of the Company is pleased to announce that it has declared a dividend of 2.45 cent per share for the period ended 30 June 2023. The 2.45 cent per share will be wholly a Property Income Distribution (PID) as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 1 September 2023 to shareholders on record on 11 August 2023.
For further information please contact:
For Investor Relations:
Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations
investorrelations@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138
For Media Requests:
Melanie Farrell, FTI Consulting
ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 401 5250
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. Following the completion of the disposals, the Group will own approximately 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|DIV
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|262244
|EQS News ID:
|1695417
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.23
|Dividend Declaration (EQS Group)
|
03.08.23
|Successful Delivery on 100m Asset Disposal Programme (EQS Group)
|
11.07.23
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
28.06.23
|Notice of Interim Results (EQS Group)
|
16.06.23
|Block Listing Six Monthly Return (EQS Group)
|
18.05.23
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
16.05.23
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
04.05.23
|Result of AGM (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Irish Residential Properties REIT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|0,97
|0,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Dow Jones rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Märkte konnten anfängliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.