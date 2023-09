ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Albion Development VCT PLC declare a second dividend for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 of 2.29 pence per share to be paid on 29 September 2023 to shareholders on the register on 8 September 2023.

For further information please contact

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

29 August 2023