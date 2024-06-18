18.06.2024 16:01:00

Dividend Declaration

18 JUNE 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) is pleased to declare a proposed final dividend of 1.2 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024. Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 23 August 2024 to shareholders on the register on 26 July 2024. The ex-dividend date is 25 July 2024.

The Company operates a dividend investment scheme, which enables shareholders to invest their dividends in new ordinary shares, free of dealing costs and with the benefit of the tax reliefs available on new VCT share subscriptions. Details on how to join the scheme are included within the dividend section of the Company’s website, which can be found here: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northern 2 VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Northern 2 VCT PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northern 2 VCT PLC 0,52 -1,89% Northern 2 VCT PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX verhalten freundlich -- DAX steigt wieder -- Wall Street wenig verändert -- Märkte in Asien zum Handelsende mehrheitlich grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag leicht im Plus, während sich der deutsche Leitindex aktuell auch wieder fester präsentiert. An der Wall Street halten sich die Bewegungen in Grenzen. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich indes überwiegend freundlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen