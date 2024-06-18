|
18.06.2024 16:01:00
Dividend Declaration
18 JUNE 2024
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
Northern 2 VCT PLC ("the Company”) is pleased to declare a proposed final dividend of 1.2 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024. Subject to shareholder approval, the final dividend will be paid on 23 August 2024 to shareholders on the register on 26 July 2024. The ex-dividend date is 25 July 2024.
The Company operates a dividend investment scheme, which enables shareholders to invest their dividends in new ordinary shares, free of dealing costs and with the benefit of the tax reliefs available on new VCT share subscriptions. Details on how to join the scheme are included within the dividend section of the Company’s website, which can be found here: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n2vct/
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
The contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website and the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website) are not incorporated into, nor form part of, this announcement.
