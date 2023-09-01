01.09.2023 16:15:52

Dividend Declaration - Correction

The Board notes that, due to an issue with the London Stock Exchange website, the announcement of the Company’s Annual Results, which was originally made public on 25 July 2023, is not visible on the Company’s London Stock Exchange page. Therefore, the announcement has been re-issued, with no changes made since its original publication.



FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

DIVIDEND DECLARATION – ORDINARY SHARES

Further to the resolution passed at the General Meeting held on 5 July 2023, the Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc confirms that a special interim dividend of 5.5p per Ordinary Share will be paid today, 25 July 2023.

The shares are quoted ex-dividend on 29 June 2023 and the record date for payment is 30 June 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181




