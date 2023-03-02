|
02.03.2023 17:28:52
Dividend Declaration - Ordinary Shares
FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
DIVIDEND DECLARATION – ORDINARY SHARES
Further to recent communications with shareholders and following the successful sale of its portfolio of solar assets held in the Ordinary Share class, the Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 132.0p per Ordinary Share, which will be paid on 22 March 2023.
The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 9 March 2023 and the record date for payment will be 10 March 2023.
This special interim dividend represents the majority of proceeds received from the sale, with an amount held back temporarily to retain the listing of the Ordinary Share class on the London Stock Exchange. A circular seeking to reorganise the share capital, which is expected to facilitate a further distribution, will be sent to shareholders in due course.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181
